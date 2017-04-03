The Ondo state House of Assembly on Monday, elected the lawmaker representing Ifedore Constituency, Bamidele David Oloyelogun, as its new Speaker. However, the factional lawmakers boycott the election.Oloyelogun emerged victorious with nine votes after beating Olamide George from Akure North Constituency ‘1’ who polled four votes during an election described by critics as shady.The election was conducted by thirteen lawmakers who suspended former female Speaker, Jumoke Akindele.Recall that the acting speaker, Malachi Coker, had voluntarily stepped down from the seat.Also the election, saw Ogundeji Iroju, from Odigbo Constituency emerging as the new Deputy Speaker, unopposed.Ogundeji was the former spokesman of the ‘rebel’ lawmakers opposed to former speaker, Akindele style of leadership.