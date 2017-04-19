The Dangote Flour Mills has exited its noodles business, selling Dangote Noodles to Dufil Prima Foods, the makers of Indomie noodles.Dangote said it doesn't consider the business strategic enough and has sold its assets to Dufil Prima. Dangote Noodles was part of Dangote Flour Mills which the Dangote Group recently re-acquired from Tiger Brands.Group Managing Director, Dangote Flour Mills, Thabo Mabo, said the divestment was part of strategies of focusing on core areas of flour and pasta production where the company has substantial market share.Chief Executive Officer, Dufil Prima Foods, Deepak Singhal, said acquiring Dangote Noodles, will help the firm deepen and sustain its market share as well as gain a strategic advantage in terms of several ranges of noodles’ products in their stable.