There was pandemonium on Tuesday at Tuma District in Katsina following the shooting of some suspected rice smugglers by men of Katsina Command of Nigeria Customs Service on.Northern City News investigation revealed that three traders: Aminu Ibrahim, Aliyu Burka and Abdul Rabe sustained varying degrees of injuries during the incident.Sources said the three men were in the same vehicle driven by Rabe.Findings showed that as they were approaching Katsina, they ran into the customs officers, who allegedly opened fire on them, injuring them in the process.Rabe was the most hit as he had his intestines punctured by bullets and was in a critical stage at a private hospital in Katsina.Aminu was injured on the leg and the thigh while Aliyu sustained injury on his hand.The duo were treated at the General Hospital, Katsina on Tuesday and discharged.The Katsina/Kaduna Command Comptroller, Mohammad Tanko, however, said the smugglers got confused when they were rounded up by his men and “started hitting themselves as they tried to run.”“We were able to apprehend all the seven vehicles loaded with smuggled rice’’, he added, but denied any killing or shooting.He said the incident had been reported to the police.When contacted, the spokesman for the state police Command, DSP Gambo Isah, directed all inquiries on the incident to the NCS.