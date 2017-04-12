The Nigeria customs comptroller-general, Hameed Ali has gotten himself entangled in another controversy with the Nigeria Association of Auctioneers.The association has dragged Ali before a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja over the plan by NCS to conduct online auction sales of seized vehicles and other condemned items.In a suit brought by way of originating summons, the Auctioneers are praying the court to hold that by virtue of its incorporation, registration and accreditation pursuant to the relevant laws of the federation, an auction sale cannot be conducted by a committee appointed by Customs.Joined as plaintiff in the suit is the Millennium Auctioneers Association of Nigeria.They are also seeking an order of the court declaring as null and void any committee set up or sale by online for the conduct of sale by auction.