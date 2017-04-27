One of Nigeria's leading Private University, Covenant University has suspended over 200 students for missing it’s just concluded Easter ‘Youth Alive’ programme.A 400-level student who spoke to PM News anonymously said, “We were going for the services in the morning and night and people were getting tired of it because we were also preparing for exams. So, the Vice- Chancellor got angry and ordered that those who missed the services be sanctioned.''Some were suspended for four weeks and those who had missed eight services for the four days got a year.”Another 300-level student said, “The mood in school is really tense. Though students are not protesting but they are angry because you are preparing for an exam you’re not sure you will sit for, until the paper starts. They stopped me from sitting for a paper last week because I did not go for a service and I don’t know if I will be allowed in today either.”