A Lagos High Court has declared Apostle Adebayo Abiola as the Supreme Head of Cherubim and Seraphim Unification Church, after removing Apostle Solomon Alao. Justice Lawal-Akapo, in a judgment, restrained Alao from occupying the Office of the Supreme Head of Cherubim and Seraphim Unification Church or perform the duties and functions of the Supreme Head of the church.The judge also restrained Apostle David Salako from releasing or parting with the Staff of Office of the Supreme Head of Cherubim and Seraphim Unification Church to the Registered Trustees of the Sacred Cherubim and Seraphim Unification Church of Nigeria, Apostle Akin Owolabi and Apostle Alao. Counsel to the Applicants, Mr Lanre Ogunlesi, SAN, had submitted that a non-existing body called Sacred Cherubim & Seraphim Church of Nigeria and Overseas presented the third respondent (Apostle Alao).However, counsel to the first and second respondents, Chief Wale Taiwo, submitted that the body empowered to nominate is C&S of Nigeria and Overseas, adding that this is not a matter where pleadings should be ordered.