An Ebute-Meta Magistrates Court, Lagos, on Monday ordered a textile dealer, Mrs. Titilayo Momoh, to undergo a psychiatric evaluation following her arraignment by the police for attempted suicide.Momoh, 58, was also granted N500,000 bail with two sureties in like sum.The woman was on March 24 rescued from jumping off the Third Mainland Bridge into the Lagoon by operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) of the Lagos State Police Command.Details later…