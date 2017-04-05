A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory in Maitama, Abuja, on Wednesday dismissed all the 18 counts, including gratification charges preferred against Justice Adeniyi Ademola of the Federal High Court, his wife Olubowale, and a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Mr. Joe Agi.Justice Jude Okeke discharged the three defendants in a ruling upholding the respective no-case submissions filed by the defendants.The charges were filed last year by the Office of the Attorney-General Federation following the raid by Department of State Service’s operatives on the judge’s house on October 7, 2016.Justice Okeke ruled on Wednesday that the prosecution was unable to make out a prima facie case with respect to any of the 18 counts on concluding its case with 19 witnesses and exhibits A to ZZZ to warrant calling on the defendants to enter their defence.Justice Okeke in his final comments noted that the case of the prosecution was built on strong suspicion and speculation fueled by the feeling of fight against corruption which not reasonable court could base any conviction on.