



A corps member, Amara Nwoke has donated four sets of desktop computers to Kuramo Junior Secondary School, Victoria Island, Lagos.The gesture, she said, was to revamp the Information Technology facility of the school.The school, It was learnt, has been holding Computer Science classes for two years without practical sessions due to the faulty condition of their systems.A quiz competition to test their knowledge and identify areas of strength, was also organised among the JSS3 pupils and the winner, Emeka Ike went home with N10,000.Nwoke said the project was to ensure the pupils were at par with global counterparts in the digital knowledge and Information Technology, adding that early grooming would enable them learn necessary skills.