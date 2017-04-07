The Emmy-Award winning comedian is survived by his wife of 52 years, Barbara, who was reportedly by his side at the time of his death, and his daughter, Mindy Mann. He would have turned 91 next month.
Comedy Legend, Don Rickles dies of kidney failure
