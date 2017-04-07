Referee Mark Clattenburg will take charge of his final Premier League fixture at the end of this month.Clattenburg has not been selected to handle any match for six round of fixtures, after he agreed to take up a new position in Saudi Arabia at the end of the season.PGMOL chief, Mike Riley, has chosen to work with the officials that will still be in the Premier League next year.However, media outlets in England report that the weekend of April 29 has been earmarked as a possible swansong for the 42-year-old.Fixtures that weekend include Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal and Chelsea at Everton.Although Clattenburg has been available for selection, he has been overlooked since February 25 and was also not featured in the recent Sky Sports documentary “The Referees – Onside with Carragher and Neville”.