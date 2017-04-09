Christians in Nigeria and across the world have gathered in celebration of the Palm Sunday, marking the final Sunday in the Lenten season and the start of the Christian holy week.The holy week is the week leading to Easter and is held in remembrance of Jesus’ time in Jerusalem, before he died and was resurrected.The Palm Sunday is also in remembrance of the day Jesus entered into Jerusalem in triumph, riding on the back of a donkey.It is a solemn day where Christians pay their respects to their savior and reflect on the sacrifices he made.Meanwhile, a blast has taken place outside a church in northern Egypt, leaving at least two people dead.The explosion occurred hours after a separate blast which killed at least 25 people during a Palm Sunday service in the Nile Delta.As gathered from Reuters, the Nile Delta explosion comes as Islamic State’s branch in Egypt appears to be stepping up attacks on Christians and threatening them in messages blasted out to followers.