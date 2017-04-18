



Chris Brown had a paid nightclub appearance in Tampa but things got out of hand when the singer got into a brawl with a photographer ... so claims the club owner.





The club management says their in-house photographer was snapping pics when Chris and his entourage arrived around 1:30 AM ... but Chris' team shut him down, saying no photos.

Chris Brown

Later, while Chris was in the DJ booth, the photographer tells us he was taking crowd shots ... from behind Chris and when the singer noticed, all hell broke loose. The photographer says Chris jumped over a couch and punched him in the face while he was cornered.



