 Chimamanda Adichie Elected Into American Academy Of Arts And Science | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
» » Chimamanda Adichie Elected Into American Academy Of Arts And Science

10:17 AM 0
A+ A-
Nigerian novelist, Chimamanda Adichie, along with 227 new members has been elected into the American Academy of Arts and Sciences.

In March, she was also elected into the American Academy of Arts and Letters, the second Nigerian to be honoured, after Nobel laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka. 

In the announcement by the Academy of Arts and Science, Chimamanda was listed among 40 Foreign Honorary Members from 19 countries elected by the Academy. The new class will be inducted at a ceremony on October 7, 2017, in Cambridge.

 

Members contribute to Academy publications and studies in science, engineering, and technology policy; global security and international affairs; the humanities, arts, and education; and American institutions and the public good.

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top