Nigerian novelist, Chimamanda Adichie, along with 227 new members has been elected into the American Academy of Arts and Sciences.
Members
contribute to Academy publications and studies in science, engineering, and
technology policy; global security and international affairs; the humanities,
arts, and education; and American institutions and the public good.
