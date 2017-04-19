Former Minister of Education and Convener, Bring Back Our Girls group, Oby Ezekwesili, has accused the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government of being as insensitive to the plight of Nigerians as other administrations before it, saying his defence minster needs to be tutored.Ezekwesili was reacting to Minister of Defense, Mansur Dan Ali’s statement that it could take years to rescue the missing Chibok girls.She lambasted the minister and wondered where he was when the parents of the abducted children were crying during the week.According to Ezekwesili, Dan Ali is trying to cover up the Buhari-led government’s failure on its promise to rescue the Chibok girls swiftly.The Defence Minister had said, “It took the U.S. up to seven, eight, up to 10 years before they could get to bin Laden.“We are continuing our campaign in the Sambisa Forest in all its nooks and corners.”Ezekwesili reacted via a post on her twitter handle, @Obyezeks, saying, “Gross insensitivity that defines Nigerian Governments on Chibok Girls et al. Their parents get to know this in the media.#WICKEDNESS.“Where was this Minister of Defense when the #ChibokGirls Moms were crying on Friday & Yesterday? He’s responding on Newspaper?“This horrific mockery of the pain of #ChibokGirls Parents by a Govt that PROMISED SWIFT RESCUE of their Girls? #LetGodArise!“Minister should be tutored that this deflection & dereliction of DUTY strategy WON’T WORK. Definitely WON’T WORK. Try another.”