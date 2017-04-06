 Chelsea still miss Victor Moses - Conte | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
Nigeria’s Victor Moses was once again absent due to injury, but this time Chelsea managed to cope without their regular right wingback.


Unlike on Saturday when the Blues suffered a defeat at the hands of Crystal Palace, they were able to pick up a crucial 2-1 victory over Manchester City on Wednesday night.

Against Palace, Conte deployed Pedro as a wingback to cover for Moses’ absence. This time around he played Kurt Zouma in defence and shifted Cesar Azpilicueta out to the Nigerian’s regular position.

It proved to bring about a better balance for the Chelsea team, though Conte admitted that some players weren’t entirely comfortable.

“I think I decided for this starting XI because there is still a miss of Moses and we finished the game with some problems for some players, ” stated Conte after the match.

The Italian will hope the Super Eagles man return to availability for Chelsea’s mach away to Bournemouth on Saturday evening. 

