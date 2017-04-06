Nigeria’s Victor Moses was once again absent due to injury, but this time Chelsea managed to cope without their regular right wingback.Unlike on Saturday when the Blues suffered a defeat at the hands of Crystal Palace, they were able to pick up a crucial 2-1 victory over Manchester City on Wednesday night.Against Palace, Conte deployed Pedro as a wingback to cover for Moses’ absence. This time around he played Kurt Zouma in defence and shifted Cesar Azpilicueta out to the Nigerian’s regular position.It proved to bring about a better balance for the Chelsea team, though Conte admitted that some players weren’t entirely comfortable.“I think I decided for this starting XI because there is still a miss of Moses and we finished the game with some problems for some players, ” stated Conte after the match.The Italian will hope the Super Eagles man return to availability for Chelsea’s mach away to Bournemouth on Saturday evening.