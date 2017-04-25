Chelsea could have signed Nigerian international Isaac Success in 2014 but they moved too slowly in negotiations.The 21-year-old Super Eagles forward is currently on Watford’s player roster, having signed a five year deal when he transferred from Spanish side Granada last year.However, before he became a Granada player, Success was on the books of BJ Foundation in his home country and Chelsea could have snapped him up - had they moved faster.“Chelsea were interested in signing Success, they said the Board first have to hold a meeting to approve the transfer. They wanted to pay 1.2 million pounds, that range,” BJ Foundation boss Douglas Idahosa told journalists.“Michael Emenalo [Chelsea’s technical director and a former Nigerian international] contacted our agent and a four-year deal was offered. They were slow, they were asking us to hold on and we couldn't wait.“Granada were faster and we finalised everything with them within three days.”Success spent two years at Granada before signing with Watford for a club record fee in July 2016.