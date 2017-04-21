Tianjin Quanjian are hoping to sign Diego Costa from Chelsea, when the Chinese transfer window re-opens on June 19, according to reports.The Chinese Super League club tried to sign the Spain striker during the January window, but a move did not materialise.However, their owner, Shu Yuhui has confirmed that talks to take Costa to China are still continuing.Tianjin are reportedly ready to make Costa the best-paid player in the world, with a contract worth £650,000 a week after tax.Costa’s £150,000-a-week Chelsea contract runs out in the summer of 2019.The 28-year-old has suffered a dip in 2017, scoring only three goals, but still have 17 Premier League goals this season.Tianjin are seventh in the Chinese Super League table after five games.The Chinese Super League season starts in March and ends in November and the mid-season transfer window is open from June 19 to July 14.