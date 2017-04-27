Manchester City, Pep Guardiola, has hit back at his Chelsea counterpart, Antonio Conte, saying that the Blues have also spent big money on players.Conte, on Tuesday, stated that “this season isn’t the only season both Manchester clubs have spent a lot of money. Look at the past”.In his own press conference on Wednesday, Guardiola fired back, pointing out that he won the Champions League with a Barcelona squad that cost “zero”.“I played with Barcelona and won the Champions League with eight guys growing from the academy,” he said.“Zero cost to win the Champions League, that’s happened.“But all the clubs are going to spend a lot of money and you cannot forget all the players that Chelsea have that cost a lot of money.“People think that just City spend money but all the clubs around the world, in Spain, Germany, England and Italy, they spend a lot of money.“This summer it is going to happen again. Here spends more money than the other countries because of the media, who pay a lot of money to decide when we are going to play. That’s why there is a little bit more here.”He then added pointedly: “But all around the world there is a lot of money to spend, even Chelsea.”