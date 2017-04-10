Charles Oputa, Nigerian entertainer better known as Charly Boy, on Monday embarked on a lone journey to the presidential villa in Abuja.The march is in solidarity with the Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) movement, which is commemorating the third anniversary of the abduction of Chibok girls.BBOG has been in the front line of the campaign for the release of the schoolgirls.On April 14, 2014, Boko Haram insurgents invaded Government Girls Secondary School, Chibok in Borno state, and abducted 27 girls.While 57 of the girls escaped, four were found, and 21 released after a deal the government struck with the sect.A total of 195 are still in captivity.Speaking with journalists at the entrance of Aso Rock, Charly Boy said if the those in government cannot guarantee the safety of citizens, then no one is safe‎.He called on the authorities to intensify efforts to bring back the Chibok girls.‎”Any government that cannot protect its citizens that government is sitting on a keg of gunpowder because the protection of looters and scammers cannot be guaranteed,” he said.“If our protection is no longer guaranteed, theirs cannot be guaranteed. They should bring back our girls.“There is enough impunity, everything is wrong with Nigeria and I’m just mad because my fellow frustrated Nigerians are just too docile. It’s time to do something, they can’t give us a good life. So what are we leaving for? Me I no dey live say I go die for nothing. I must die for something.”