Spanish giants and holders of the UEFA champions League, Real Madrid, will face rivals Atletico Madrid in the semi-final of the 2016/2017 champions league.The draws conducted on Friday also saw Juventus pitching against Monaco.Real Madrid defeated German giants, Bayern Munich 6-3 on aggregate to reach the semi-final while Monaco also trashed Borussia Dortmund 6-3 after two legs.Juventus, on the other hand, defeated Barcelona 3-0 after both legs of the quarter-final as Atletico Madrid managed a 2-1 victory over English side, Leicester City.The Real Madrid against Atletico semi looks like a repeat of last year’s final, which Real won on penalties, and the final three years ago which Real also won in extra-time.