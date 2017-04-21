The draws conducted on Friday also saw Juventus pitching against Monaco.
Real Madrid defeated German giants, Bayern Munich 6-3 on aggregate to reach the semi-final while Monaco also trashed Borussia Dortmund 6-3 after two legs.
Juventus, on the other hand, defeated Barcelona 3-0 after both legs of the quarter-final as Atletico Madrid managed a 2-1 victory over English side, Leicester City.
The Real Madrid against Atletico semi looks like a repeat of last year’s final, which Real won on penalties, and the final three years ago which Real also won in extra-time.
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.