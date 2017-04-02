Celtic have clinched this season’s Scottish Premiership title, after a 5-0 win over Hearts on Sunday.It is a sixth straight title for Celtic and their 48th overall.Scott Sinclair scored a hat-trick, while Stuart Armstrong and Patrick Roberts also netted at Tynecastle.Brendan Rodgers’ men have gone unbeaten all season, dropping just four points in 30 matches since he arrived at the club last year.Defender Kolo Toure was given a rare outing late on, with the Ivorian not starting a game since December.Celtic will now look to go through their remaining eight games without defeat, to cap what has been an incredible season.