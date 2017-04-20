

Talking on Lorraine live from Las Vegas on Thursday, the powerhouse singer, 49, admitted: 'The three last years of his life were difficult and seeing him like that. He was a very unique and genuine human being.'





Her husband René Angélil passed away in January 2016 after a battle with throat cancer.





And Celine Dion emotionally discussed the 'love of her life', with whom she shares René-Charles, 16, and six-year-old twins Eddy and Nelson - stating that she 'sees him through her children everyday' and that 'he still performs on stage with her'.





Continuing to speak about her late husband with Dan Wootton, Celine revealed: 'I feel extremely fortunate I had him as a husband and he gave me three children. I see him through them every day.





'Renee will never ever leave me. He’s always in my heart. He performs on stage with me. Everything I know, he taught me. To see him suffer was hard. I definitely took time to re-instil grieving.'