In an emotional interview, Legendary Singer Celine Dion discussed the 'love of her life', with whom she shares René-Charles, 16, and six-year-old twins Eddy and Nelson - stating that she 'sees him through her children everyday' and that 'he still performs on stage with her'.
Talking on Lorraine live from Las Vegas on Thursday, the powerhouse singer, 49, admitted: 'The three last years of his life were difficult and seeing him like that. He was a very unique and genuine human being.'
Her husband René Angélil passed away in January 2016 after a battle with throat cancer.
Continuing to speak about her late husband with Dan Wootton, Celine revealed: 'I feel extremely fortunate I had him as a husband and he gave me three children. I see him through them every day.
'Renee will never ever leave me. He’s always in my heart. He performs on stage with me. Everything I know, he taught me. To see him suffer was hard. I definitely took time to re-instil grieving.'
'When I used to sing My Heart Will Go On, it was for fans, but now I sing it for us.'
A doting mother, Celine offered perspective about her tight bond with eldest son René-Charles: 'I always told him his role is not to replace his dad, become the dad, to become chief of the house. No, you have your dreams. You’re 16. Go to school, play hockey. I got your back. It’s you and me.
'My 16 yr old loves music. When I hand him my demos, he tells me this is a great song if you do it like this - or work with this producer.
'My son is helping me discover the new generation. I like that. I want to experiment.'
Talking about her new music, Celine also confessed singer Sia had written her three songs for her forthcoming material.
