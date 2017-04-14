 Celebrities reacts to the money EFCC found in Ikoyi | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
Star boy Wizkid took to Twitter to express his shock over the $38million, N23million and £27,000 discovered in an apartment in Ikoyi. 
The singer shared a crying emoji writing, "Omo this people no dey fear carry the money sef! Na wa ! God help my Naija!".
While Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw is just tired about the conspiracy theories surrounding the money

