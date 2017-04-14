Star boy Wizkid took to Twitter to express his shock over the $38million, N23million and £27,000 discovered in an apartment in Ikoyi.
The singer shared a crying emoji writing, "Omo this people no dey fear carry the money sef! Na wa ! God help my Naija!".
See his tweet:
The singer shared a crying emoji writing, "Omo this people no dey fear carry the money sef! Na wa ! God help my Naija!".
See his tweet:
Omo this people no dey fear carry the money sef! Na wa ! God help my Naija! 💚— Wizkid (@wizkidayo) April 13, 2017
42 million for the akkant ooooo! Jesuuuu! 😩 pic.twitter.com/09n3eUp8l8— Wizkid (@wizkidayo) April 13, 2017
While Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw is just tired about the conspiracy theories surrounding the moneyDem no care about suffer man. https://t.co/F2xV2elFLl— Wizkid (@wizkidayo) April 13, 2017
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.