Deji Adeleke, the younger brother of the first civilian Governor of Osun State, Senator Isiaka Adeleke, has said the cause of the senator’s death is yet to be known.He said this on Wednesday at a press conference at the residence of the deceased.The pro-chancellor of Adeleke University said that the family was told that the report of the autopsy would take between one to two weeks.He, however, urged people to disregard claims in the social media that the senator was killed.He advised Senator Adeleke’s supporters to be calm, saying the two-time Senator was not known for violence while he was alive.Tunji, one of the children of the Senator has alleged that his father, who was preparing to contest in the 2018 governorship election in the state was killed.Although he did not state how he was killed, he said Adeleke, who was also the senator representing Osun-West at the Senate until his death, was killed by some forces because he stood a good chance of emerging the governor of the state again.Tunji, who said this in a snapchat on Tuesday, said that some persons, who he did not name, eliminated his dad because they considered him a big threat to their ambition ahead of the next year election.