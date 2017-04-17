Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Paul Lambert says Nigeria goalkeeper Carl Ikeme might not play again this season as he is yet to recover from his injury.Ikeme has been sidelined for almost a month after picking up the injury while away on international duty with Nigeria in late March.It was hoped he would only be out for a couple of weeks, but the injury is taking longer than expected to heal and Wolves may now have to do without him for what remains of their Championship campaign.And speaking ahead of Wolves away tie against Leeds United in the Championship on Monday, Lambert doubted Ikeme will have any part to play again this season."He'll definitely be out at Leeds," Lambert told The Express."I'm not sure if he'll be back this season, it's not one where I'm thinking 'he's going to make it'. I'm not sure," Lambert said.Wolves are currently 16th in the league table on 51 points.And after two successive defeats, a third loss for Wolves against Leeds could potentially see them pulled to within five points of the drop zone.