Senator Florence Ita-Giwa has promised to build a standard viewing centre for the Nyaghassang community in Calabar in honour of victims of the electrocution incident that occurred last Thursday.At least seven persons died when a high tension cable fell on the roof of a football viewing centre watching Manchester United versus Anderlecht in the return leg of the UEFA Europa league.Ita-Giwa, who laid a wreath in honour of the victims of the incident at the scene, made the pledge said the incident was an indictment on the political class.Ita-Giwa, who led mothers of the Efik Kingdom to the scene of the incident, said: “We would build a viewing centre to commemorate the people that died here.“What shocked me when I got here was the state of the place where people paid N50 to come and watch football. I am here as a mother but I would not also deny the fact the fact that I am a politician.“So these are the kind of things I see as a politician that makes me feel very guilty that the people are not living well in this country, because under normal circumstances these are some of the things a representative should provide. These are some of the things that keep the boys off crime.”