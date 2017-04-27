 Burnaboy smokes weed inside Lagos traffic, tips Police Officer (VIDEO) | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
» » Burnaboy smokes weed inside Lagos traffic, tips Police Officer (VIDEO)

1:39 PM 0
A+ A-
Nigerian singer, Damini Ogulu popularly known by his stage name, Burna Boy took to the streets of Lagos and without a care in the world openly smoked weed while in traffic.
He also tipped off those who were hailing him and a police officer. 
He shared the video on his Instagram page with the caption:  
Normal day in traffic. 🇳🇬 all these are my People! #OUTSIDE
Watch the video below:
A post shared by Burna Boy (@burnaboygram) on
Is smoking weed publicly now legal in Lagos?

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top