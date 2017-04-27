Nigerian singer, Damini Ogulu popularly known by his stage name, Burna Boy took to the streets of Lagos and without a care in the world openly smoked weed while in traffic.

He also tipped off those who were hailing him and a police officer.

He shared the video on his Instagram page with the caption:

Normal day in traffic. 🇳🇬 all these are my People! #OUTSIDE

Watch the video below:Is smoking weed publicly now legal in Lagos?