Nigerian singer, Damini Ogulu popularly known by his stage name, Burna Boy took to the streets of Lagos and without a care in the world openly smoked weed while in traffic.He also tipped off those who were hailing him and a police officer.
He shared the video on his Instagram page with the caption:
Normal day in traffic. 🇳🇬 all these are my People! #OUTSIDEWatch the video below:
Is smoking weed publicly now legal in Lagos?
