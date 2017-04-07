A bullion van belonging to a commercial bank has crushed two persons to death and injured three prospective Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination candidates waiting for their PIN number at a Skye Bank branch in Lafia.It was gathered that driver of the van said to be on high speed lost control and rammed into a commercial motorcycle rider conveying a candidate.The van driver was said to be eating when the accident occurred.An eyewitness was quoted as saying that, “The vehicle crushed the okada rider, his passenger and then knocked down three other persons standing along the road. The okada rider died on the spot while the JAMB candidate later died the same day at about 6pm at the Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital where she was rushed to for treatment.”One of the survivors, Mr. James Chima, said he was rescued from under the van after it knocked him down.“I was standing by the roadside beside the Skye Bank premises when suddenly a police van rammed into me and I found myself under the vehicle,” he narrated.The police spokesman in the state, DSP Idrisu Kennedy, confirmed the incident, but noted that the vehicle involved in the accident belonged to a bank and not the police.He said, “The driver is an employee of the bank and most of the bullion vans are properties of the banks.”