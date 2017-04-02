Nigeria Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, has described as mischievous and concocted, allegations that the sum of N310million was stolen from his house.Reacting through a press statement issued on Sunday by his Chief Press Secretary, Sanni Onogu, he added that the allegation that the said money purportedly stolen from a Bureau de Change operator in November, 2015 by suspected operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) and some Army personnel belonged to him was spurious and targeted at misleading the public.The statement also said the publication by some online media platforms was a rehash allegations for malicious reasons, saying Mr. Senate President has nothing to do with the money.The statement said: “the Office wants to reiterate that the Senate President had nothing to do with the said stolen money by suspected security agents then and even now as being maliciously peddled by some online media to tarnish his image.”“It would be recalled that when the incident was reported by the media in December 2015, a section of the online media which has become notorious for dragging the name of the Senate President into issues that he knows nothing about, the DSS issued a statement where it stated that it had arrested some of its men that partook in robbing a Bureau de Change operator in Abuja.”“This Office had also in a statement, in reaction to the false report, stated that the Senate President had nothing to do with the money allegedly stolen. We still insist that he has nothing to do with the money and we challenge those still rehashing the stale and fake news to avail themselves of the reports of the police and the DSS on the matter to avoid misleading members of the public unnecessarily.”“Let me state that the Senate President has no army personnel among his security details. Therefore, it becomes absurd for one of the suspect in the robbery to have claimed according to the report that the money was brought to the Senate President’s house from where they connived to steal it.”“The report remains a lie which must be disregarded by the public, and should it be recirculated tomorrow, it will still remain a lie. At best we count this unwarranted fake report as part of the April Fool ritual. But the public deserves a better deal from its sponsors and purveyors”.“Besides, the content and intention of the fake is nothing but baseless allegations emanating from the infantile minds of unreasonable interlopers, hell bent on rubbing mud on the reputation of a distinguished Nigerian, who is today in his capacity as the Senate President, is working assiduously with critical stakeholders to stabilize and grow our economy. Enough is enough.”