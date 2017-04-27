 Building collapses in Lagos Island | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
Reports filtering in have it that part of an uncompleted building collapsed on Thursday afternoon in Lagos.


Sources said the incident occurred at NICON Town Estate, off Admiralty way, Lekki.


It was gathered that some of the people around the building when it collapsed sustained various degrees of injuries.

When contacted, an official of the Lagos emergency agency said there were “casualties”.

He, however, said rescue effort is ongoing at the site of the collapse.

