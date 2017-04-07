Former special aide to Ex-President, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, Reno Omokri has said that President Muhammadu Buhari’s anti-corruption war is only successful in the media and nowhere else.According to him, Buhari’s economic plan has failed even at takeoff.He made the statement via his twitter page @RenoOmokri.He wrote: “President Buhari’s Anti-corruption war has been more successful in the media than in court.“His economic plan is however successful nowhere.”Recall that Omokri had charged Buhari to prove his integrity by sacking the Senior lawyers representing him in court over certificate forgery.