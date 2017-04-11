The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) said Nigerians would be shocked when President Muhammadu Buhari rolls out his record of achievements within two years on May 29.The Deputy National Chairman (North), Senator Lawal Shuaibu, who made the statement when he received the Taraba State chapter of the party at the national secretariat, Abuja.He said regardless of the minor internal wrangling, the APC was strong.On the achievements of the party, he said: “I want to urge you to continue to be a little more patient. I want to emphasise that the reward will come in many ways including safety and ability to feed our families. Yes, the reward may not necessarily come into individual pockets, but as general benefits to the entire society. It is not going to come so fast but slowly.“The President promised the nation that on the day he would clock two years, tremendous achievements must have been recorded. That even before he opens his mouth, Nigerians would start feeling them themselves. Let us give him that benefit of doubt.“Let me reassure that we have started working and before May 29 when we will listen to the presidential broadcast, we would have seen the tangible achievements recorded already,” he quipped.