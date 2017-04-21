President Muhammadu Buhari has said ‎his government’s change mantra required perseverance and endurance from Nigerians.‎‎Buhari made the remark during the inauguration of the North-West zone of the National Committee of Buhari Support Group in Kano on Thursday.The President said he was desirous of seeing that Nigerians imbibed the ideals of “Change Begins with Me” as the much needed strategy of the present administration aimed at achieving the goals of a better Nigeria.‎Buhari, who expressed gratitude to Nigerians for their prayers and support, assured that Nigeria will be a country that cared for them all very soon.‎The President, who was represented by the Senate Leader, Sen. Ahmad Lawan, further assured the people that their sacrifice and perseverance would not go in vain as the administration was doing everything in its capacity to get the country out the current recession.‎“We need to re-strategise, but the planning period is always very difficult in any organisation or nation,” he stated.“Already, as you can see, the country is coming out of economic recession, soon the prices of commodities will go down, and generally things will take a good shape.‎“We call on Nigerians to be patient and not to lose hope.”He said the three key areas of the government was fighting insurgency, corruption and achieving sound economy.“I urge us to be prayerful and by God’s grace we shall get better and stronger as a nation,” the President added.NAN