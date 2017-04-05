While Nigeria's President, Muhammadu Buhari was in the United Kingdom for a medical vacation, a Nigerian wellwisher, Akinjide Ajisafe‎, delivered flowers and get well soon cards for him at the Abuja House.‎Five weeks after, Buhari has written a letter to appreciate the gesture of the 38-year-old Oyo-born health and safety and fire management consultant.On February 13th, 2017, Ajisafe, a resident of UK, had submitted a card and flower at the Nigerian Embassy, UK, with the following message to wish the ailing Nigeria president quick recovery:“Dear President Muhammadu Buhari“May the prayers and blessings of good health I am sending with these flowers make you stronger and healthy“Mr president, I am sure if you have look outside, right in London the sun of Allah is shining and he is telling you to get well. Many are so earger to have you back, especially in terms of the stability of the country. I hope this little card and flower help a little to know how lovingly you are thought of … by many of us in UK“May Allah continue to guide, bless and direct you to the right path.‎”‎Presenting the letter dated March 20th, 2017 and signed ‎by a senior special assistant to the president, Mallam Sabi’u Yusuf‎, the Nigeria Embassy administrative officer, Mr. Orisamakin Raphael Adewunmi, praised Ajisafe, adding that Nigeria will regain its value with existence of people like him.Ajisafe, who spoke with Inside Oyo from the United Kingdom, said he may not like some of the policies of the present administration but as a Nigerian, “I must wish my country well, at all times.”‎According to him, “Though I disagree with some of the policies of President Buhari, that does not mean we should wish him bad. If he dies, we will start all over again.”