President Muhammadu Buhari has renominated 82-year-old retired Justice Sylvanus Nsofor (Imo) for the Senate’s consideration for a second time.The Senate had, a few weeks back, rejected Nsofor on grounds of old age and health related issues.Besides Nsofor also failed to recite the national anthem and refused to answer questions directed at him by the Senate committee on Foreign Affairs that screened him and others.The names of Joseph Olusola Iji (Ondo) and retired Commodore Yusuf Hinna (Gombe) were also included in the list.The bulk of the ambassadorial nominees had already been screened and cleared by the Senate and the successful candidates had already been assigned their designated countries of posting.President Buhari’s letter to the Senate was dated March 29, 2017 and addressed to the President of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki.The President also forwarded the names of five nominees for confirmation as Non-Executive Directors of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).The nominees are Prof Ummu Ahmed Jalingo (North East), Prof Justitia Odinakachukwu Nnabuko (South East), Prof Mike Obadan (South South), Dr. Abdu Abubakar (North West), Adeola Adetunji (South West).The President’s message was conveyed through a letter to the President of the Senate, dated April 11, 2017 addressed to the President of the Senate.President Buhari urged the Senate to expedite action on the screening and consideration of the two sets of nominees.