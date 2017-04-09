President Muhammadu Buhari has queried the Ibrahim Magu-led Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, over recoveries of looted funds from Nigerians and organisations.President Buhari also queried the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, ICPC, Ministry of Finance, Department of State Services, DSS, among others.Buhari asked the anti-graft agency to as a matter of urgency, provide a detailed submission on amount of monies recovered so far by the anti graft agency in its anti- grant-war, since the present administration came on board in June, 2015.The EFCC was also asked to submit a detailed inventory of assets seized, including vehicles, jewelries and other valuables, latest by Friday April 6, 2017, just as the directive by the President was said to have been sent to the Ministry and the agencies early last week.Vanguard quoted sources as saying that the President also gave a similar directive to the Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Mr. Lawal Daura, and the Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC), Mr. Ekpo Nta.According to the source, like the EFCC, the heads of the agencies of government were asked to submit the details of recovered monies and assets in their possession by Friday.The source added that President Buhari wants the inventory to present to those who criticize his government for failing in the anti-graft war, and relying on propaganda to give the impression that it was achieving results.The source said, “Infact, in several yards across of the country where the EFCC keeps seized vehicles; Range Rovers, Jaguars, Prado jeeps, and expensive cars, we have heard reports of decay. The cars are allowed to rot, leading to massive waste.“You will also recall that certificates of occupancy seized from the home of an ex-Governor were found in the market, where some EFCC officials were allegedly trying to sell them. The case is now with the police.”