President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the immediate deployment of four of the newly appointed Ambassadors-Designate.This was contained in a statement issued by the Special Adviser on media and publicity, Femi Adesina,The ambassadors-designate included Professor Tijjani Bande (Kebbi State), who is to proceed as Nigeria’s Ambassador/Representative to the Permanent Mission of Nigeria to the United Nations Headquarters in New York; Itegboje Sunday Samson (Edo State) is to proceed as Nigeria’s Ambassador/Deputy Representative, Permanent Mission of Nigeria to the United Nations Headquarters in New York; Kadiri Ayinla Audu (Kwara State) will proceed as Nigeria’s Ambassador/Representative to the Permanent Mission of Nigeria to the United Nations Offices in Geneva; Bankole A. Adeoye (Ogun State) to proceed as Nigeria’s Ambassador/Representative to the Embassy of Nigeria/Permanent Mission to the African Union in Addis Ababa.