Buhari was joined at the prayer session by the Niger State Governor, Abubakar Bello; Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malawi (SAN); National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno; Director-General of the Department of State Services, Lawal Daria; and the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu.
Others who joined the President at the service were his Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari; Permanent Secretary, State House, Jalal Arabi; and the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, among others.
Shortly after the session, Monguno, Daura and Magu engaged in a long discussion at the forecourt of the President’s office before leaving the premises.
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.