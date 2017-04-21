President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday joined Muslim faithful for the Juma’at service inside a mosque at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.Buhari was joined at the prayer session by the Niger State Governor, Abubakar Bello; Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malawi (SAN); National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno; Director-General of the Department of State Services, Lawal Daria; and the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu.Others who joined the President at the service were his Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari; Permanent Secretary, State House, Jalal Arabi; and the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, among others.Shortly after the session, Monguno, Daura and Magu engaged in a long discussion at the forecourt of the President’s office before leaving the premises.