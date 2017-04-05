President Muhammadu Buhari has launched the country’s Economic Recovery and Growth Plan.The brief event took place inside the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja before the commencement of the weekly Federal Executive Council meeting.It was attended by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo; President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara; Chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum, Abdulaziz Yari; National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, John Odigie-Oyegun; Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele and members of FEC.