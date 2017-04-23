A member of the House of Representatives from Ondo State, Mike Omogbehin, has flayed the Federal Government’s anti-corruption war, pointing out that the war has been lost.Omogbehin, who represents Okitipupa/Irele Federal Constituency, said Buhari allegedly used the anti-graft commissions, especially, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to persecute his perceived political enemies, rather than to tackle corruption.The lawmaker stated this after the presentation of bursary awards to students of the state.He also distributed empowerment items worth millions of naira to his constituency.On the recent N13bn recovered from an Ikoyi apartment in Lagos, Omogbehin knocked the EFCC for discovering the money without identifying the owner.Meanwhile, the Academic Staff Union of Universities in Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko, Ondo State has appealed to the Visitor of the institution, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, to probe the management of the school.The union also urged the governor to set up a visitation panel to look into alleged corrupt practices going on in the state-owned university.In a statement issued on Saturday by the institution’s ASUU Chairman, Dr. Sola Fayose, some of the issues the union wanted the governor to address were “the use of ad hoc committee to replace Academic Programme Committee, tampering with the NUC-approved Academic Programme without recourse to the NUC BMAS, which is the template for any sound and valid academic programme in the Nigerian university.”However, when contacted on the telephone, the Assistant Principal Registrar on Information, Sola Imoru, said the matter was an internal issue.