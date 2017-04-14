President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday relieved the heads of 23 Federal Government agencies of their appointments and approved the appointment of their replacements.Among those fired are the erstwhile Director-General, National Pension Commission, Mrs. Chinelo Anohu-Amazu; her counterpart in the Consumer Protection Council, Mrs. Dupe Atoki; and the Acting Director-General, Bureau of Public Enterprises, Dr. Vincent Akpotaire.A statement by the Director of Press and Public Relations, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Bolaji Adebiyi, said that the appointments take immediate effect.Julie Okah-Donli is now the director-general of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, while Mary Ikpere-Eta was named as the director-general of the National Centre for Women Development.For the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund, Bayo Somefun is the managing director, while Tijani Suleiman, Jasper Azuatalam and Kemi Nelson are executive directors.Ahmed Dangiwa is the managing director of the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria, while Melvin Eboh is the executive director, Organisation Resourcing; Hajiya Rahimatu Aliyu, ED, Loans Department, Securities Issuance and Market Development; and Umaru Abdullahi Dankane, ED, Policy and Strategy Loans Set-Up and Pay Off.For the Bureau of Public Enterprises, Alex Okoh is the new director-general.The Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency has Abdulkadir Saidu Umar as the executive secretary. Ibrahim Musa Goni is the conservator-general/chief executive officer of the National Park Service.The Service Compact has Nnenna Akajemeli as the national coordinator/CEO; while the National Directorate of Employment has Dr. Nasiru Mohammed Ladan as the director-general.Saliu Dada Alabi was named as the director-general of the Michael Imoudu National Institute for Labour Studies; while Prof. Jef T. Barminas was appointed as the director-general of the National Research Institute for Chemical Technology.The new Director-General of the Nigeria Institute for Social and Economic Research is Dr. Haruna Yerima; while Sunday Thomas is the Deputy Commissioner of the Nigeria Insurance Commission.The Consumer Protection Council has Tunde Erukera as the executive secretary; while Mohammed Bello Tukur was named as the secretary of the Federal Character Commission.For PenCom, Dikko Aliyu Abdulrahman is the director-general (subject to Senate confirmation), while Funso Doherty is the Chairman, and the executive commissioners are Akin Akinwale, Abubakar Zaki Magawata, Ben Oviosun, and Nyerere Ayim.Umar Gambo Jibrin is the executive secretary of the Federal Capital Development Authority; while Mrs. Folashade Joseph is the managing director of the Nigeria Agriculture Insurance Corporation; and Cecilia Umaru Gaya is the director-general of the Administrative Staff College of Nigeria.The Lagos International Trade Fair Management Board has Mrs. Luci Ajayi as the executive secretary; the Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority has Emmanuel Jimme as the managing director; the Nigeria Lottery Regulatory Commission has Lanre Gbajabiamila as director-general; while Jalani Aliyu is the director-general of the Nigeria Automotive Design and Development Council.