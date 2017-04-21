Senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye, on Friday said President Muhammadu Buhari took the right step in suspending the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Babachir Lawal.Featuring on Channels television, Melaye said Buhari did “fantastically well” by taking such step.Melaye also urged the President to take such decisive steps in other issues of corruption that was of concern to Nigerians.Describing the suspension as a welcome development, the lawmaker said, “President Muhammadu Buhari has done fantastically well by suspending the Secretary to the Government of the Federation. I will only hope he takes such drastic steps on other issues of corruption that we have raised. The suspension is a welcomed development.“You know when he delays in dealing with certain corrupt issues it gives people the room to begin to think that the government is lackadaisical in its approach.”Recall that the President had on Wednesday ordered the suspension of the SGF alongside the Director General of the National Intelligence Agency, NIA, Ayo Oke.Announcing his suspension, the President also ordered an investigation into the allegations of violations of law and due process made against Lawal in the award of contracts under the Presidential Initiative on the North East (PINE).