Former Governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole and former Deputy Senate Minority Leader, Senator Olorunnimbe Mamora are being considered to replace the suspended Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, if the Yemi Osinbajo-led panel indicts him.According to This Day, both men are on a shortlist currently before President Muhammadu Buhari.Lawal and the Director General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ambassador Ayo Oke, were suspended last week by Buhari, over alleged mismanagement of the funds allocated to the Presidential Initiative on the North-east (PINE) and the discovery of $43million in an apartment in Ikoyi, Lagos.The panel responsible for investigations is headed by Vice-President Osinbajo, with the National Security Adviser (NSA), Maj.-Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd), and the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN), as members.However, proactive measures are being taken, before the panel concludes its findings and submits a report.“The general belief is that Babachir Lawal may not survive the findings of the probe panel, so a shortlist has been drawn up.“Two names featured prominently on the list. They are Adams Oshiomhole and Olorunnimbe Mamora,” a reliable presidency source said.