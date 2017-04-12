 Buhari condemns use of chemical weapons in Syria | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
» » Buhari condemns use of chemical weapons in Syria

5:55 PM 0
A+ A-
The Muhammadu Buhari administration has condemned the use of chemical weapons on civilians in Syria.


According to reports, the attack claimed 87 lives.

The Permanent Secretary Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mr Olushola Enikanolaiye, in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday urged all parties to the Syria conflict to cease hostilities and respect the Chemical Weapon Convention which prohibits the Development, Production, Stockpiling and Use of Chemical Weapon in all armed conflicts. in this connection.

“Nigeria feels reassured by the UN Secretary General that the UN Security Council, in the exercise of its responsibility for international peace and security, will take adequate measure to address this development,” he added.

Share to:

Next
This is the most recent post.
Previous
Older Post

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top