The Muhammadu Buhari administration has condemned the use of chemical weapons on civilians in Syria.According to reports, the attack claimed 87 lives.The Permanent Secretary Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mr Olushola Enikanolaiye, in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday urged all parties to the Syria conflict to cease hostilities and respect the Chemical Weapon Convention which prohibits the Development, Production, Stockpiling and Use of Chemical Weapon in all armed conflicts. in this connection.“Nigeria feels reassured by the UN Secretary General that the UN Security Council, in the exercise of its responsibility for international peace and security, will take adequate measure to address this development,” he added.