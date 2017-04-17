Brighton and Hove Albion will play in the English Premier League next season after Monday’s results in the second division Championship assured them of one of the two automatic promotion places.
Championship leaders Brighton beat Wigan Athletic 2-1 and their promotion was confirmed when Huddersfield could only manage a 1-1 draw at Derby in the day’s late kick-off.
