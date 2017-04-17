 Brighton and Hove Albion promoted to English Premier League | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
» » Brighton and Hove Albion promoted to English Premier League

9:11 PM 0
A+ A-


Brighton and Hove Albion will play in the English Premier League next season after Monday’s results in the second division Championship assured them of one of the two automatic promotion places.



Championship leaders Brighton beat Wigan Athletic 2-1 and their promotion was confirmed when Huddersfield could only manage a 1-1 draw at Derby in the day’s late kick-off.

Share to:

Next
This is the most recent post.
Previous
Older Post

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top