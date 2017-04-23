The first executive Governor of Osun State, Senator Isiaka Adeleke is dead.Adeleke died this morning at Biket Hospital, Osogbo, Osun State.Adeleke was a two-time Nigerian senator who represented the People’s Democratic Party in Osun State from 2007 to 2011 and was elected again under the banner of the All Progressives Congress in 2015.He was 62 years old.