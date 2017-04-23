 BREAKING NEWS: Senator Isiaka Adeleke is dead | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
» » BREAKING NEWS: Senator Isiaka Adeleke is dead

12:36 PM 0
A+ A-

The first executive Governor of Osun State, Senator Isiaka Adeleke is dead.


Adeleke died this morning at Biket Hospital, Osogbo, Osun State.

Adeleke was a two-time Nigerian senator who represented the People’s Democratic Party in Osun State from 2007 to 2011 and was elected again under the banner of the All Progressives Congress in 2015.

He was 62 years old.

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top