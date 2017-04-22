Veteran Nollywood actor, Olumide Bakare is dead.According to his personal assistant, Bakare died in the early hours of Saturday.Actor Saidi Balogun confirmed it in a tweet on his twitter handle, @saidibalogun. He said the veteran actor was gone too soon.According to reports, he died on his way to the hospital.On February 16, reports have it that the Veteran actor was critically ill and currently on admission at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, Oyo State.It said his medical condition was not improving due to a heart and lung related illness diagnosed by medical experts, adding that he was in need of financial aid to cater for his worsening health.It was gathered Olumide Bakare needed about N30,000 daily for treatment after having spent over a million naira on medical expenses.