Adeleke, a former civilian governor of Osun, died in the earlier hours of Sunday at Biket Hospital in Osogbo.Adeleke’s corpse, which was brought to his residence in Ede at 1:10 pm in preparation for the Islamic burial rites, was returned back to Ladoke Akintola Hospital in Osogbo for autopsy.The News Agency of Nigeria learnt that the younger brother of the late politician, Deji, ordered for autopsy to be carried out to ascertain the cause of death.Deji was also said to have directed that the burial ceremony be postponed till Monday.Friends and sympathisers, who were waiting for the burial ceremony, were told around 5:30 pm that the event had been postponed.A family source said the burial had been fixed for 10: am on Monday, pending the outcome of the autopsy.Giving a picture of the developments leading to the demise of the late flamboyant politician, one of the domestic staff said that Adeleke had attended a meeting till around 2: am on Sunday before he went to bed.The staff, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Adeleke also attended burial and wedding ceremonies in Guta and Iwo on Saturday.The source further explained that early in the morning on Sunday, Adeleke complained of leg pain and his private doctor was called in to attend to him.According to the staff, the doctor gave him an injection and he left, only to be called back after the senator complained of stomach ache.” He was later rushed to Biket Hospital where he was finally confirmed dead,’’ the source said.The news of the death had resulted in protests by youths in Ede, with many of them barricading the busy Osogbo-Ibadan road and setting bonfires which disrupted the free flow of traffic.NAN.