Fresh reports reaching us say that the UEFA Champions League quarter-final between Borussia Dortmund and Monaco has been delayed following fears about safety after a bomb explosion occurred near Borussia Dortmund's team bus.
"There was an incident on departure of our bus. One person was injured. More information will follow," a Tweet from Dortmund read.
Another update said: "Bomb explosion near the team bus at the hotel. The players are safe. No danger in the stadium."
