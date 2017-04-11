 BREAKING: Dortmund - Monaco match postponed following bomb explosion | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
UPDATE: The match postponed till 18:45(GMT) Tomorrow


Fresh reports reaching us say that the UEFA Champions League quarter-final between Borussia Dortmund and Monaco has been delayed following fears about safety after a bomb explosion occurred near Borussia Dortmund's team bus.


"There was an incident on departure of our bus. One person was injured. More information will follow," a Tweet from Dortmund read.

Another update said: "Bomb explosion near the team bus at the hotel. The players are safe. No danger in the stadium."


