UPDATE: The match postponed till 18:45(GMT) Tomorrow

Fresh reports reaching us say that the UEFA Champions League quarter-final between Borussia Dortmund and Monaco has been delayed following fears about safety after a bomb explosion occurred near Borussia Dortmund's team bus."There was an incident on departure of our bus. One person was injured. More information will follow," a Tweet from Dortmund read.Another update said: "Bomb explosion near the team bus at the hotel. The players are safe. No danger in the stadium."